Update on Sanofi-Aventis' Plavix patent litigation

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says that, at the request of all the parties to its Plavix (clopidogrel) patent-infringement litigation with Apotex and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved an extension of the date for submission of the pre-trial order to April 8. The submission date had previously been scheduled for March 4.
