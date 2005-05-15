Wednesday 19 November 2025

Update on Sanofi-Aventis US Plavix patent litigation

15 May 2005

A preliminary hearing of the legal action over Sanofi-Aventis' patent on its antithrombolytic Plavix (clopidogrel) has been fixed for May 27 in the New York South District Federal Court, USA. The French firm and its marketing partner Bristol-Myers Squibb are opposing attempts by the Canadian drugmaker Apotek and Indian group Dr Reddy's Laboratories to launch a generic version of the drug without waiting for patent expiry. With global sales of Plavix at 4.1 billion euros ($5.26 billion) last year, $2.2 billion of which were in the USA, the issue is very important.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze