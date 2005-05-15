Update on Sanofi-Aventis US Plavix patent litigation

A preliminary hearing of the legal action over Sanofi-Aventis' patent on its antithrombolytic Plavix (clopidogrel) has been fixed for May 27 in the New York South District Federal Court, USA. The French firm and its marketing partner Bristol-Myers Squibb are opposing attempts by the Canadian drugmaker Apotek and Indian group Dr Reddy's Laboratories to launch a generic version of the drug without waiting for patent expiry. With global sales of Plavix at 4.1 billion euros ($5.26 billion) last year, $2.2 billion of which were in the USA, the issue is very important.
