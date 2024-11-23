Saturday 23 November 2024

Update On US Congress' FDA Reform Plans

26 May 1996

The recent US Supreme Court decision striking down a state ban on liquor price advertising could have implications for the dissemination of information to doctors on off-label drug uses, Andrew Krulwich of Wiley Rein & Fielding told the US Food and Drug Law Institute's annual Pharmaceutical Update meeting this month.

There was a split decision on the matter and the overall significance in other areas will have to be decided by further litigation, he said, but it is clear that government restrictions directed towards a lack of fair balance are acceptable, while curbs on advertising aimed at keeping information from people will attract attention. The decision will certainly have implications for the Washington Legal Foundation's first amendment case against the Food and Drug Administration on curbs of off-label information, he said; the FDA will now probably have to revisit this issue.

Markup On House Bill Soon After the hearings on the House FDA reform bills the House Commerce Committee is now considering language to deal with ambiguities, concerns and policy, said committee counsel John Cohrssen. Markup is likely soon, and a bipartisan process for development will hopefully assure that President Clinton signs the bill. Many of its sections are similar to proposals made five years ago by a Council of Competitiveness committee, including external review, US recognition of foreign data for approval of a New Drug Application and allowing approval for Phase I and II trials by outside bodies. FDA Commissioner David Kessler reminded the panel of the General Accounting Office report that approval times have exceeded user fee goals, but others testified that actual time from first approval for an Investigational New Drug application to final approval has increased. It is clear to the panel, he said, that FDA reform to speed approvals is still needed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze