Update on Vanda Pharma's placing

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, a US company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders, says that the underwriters have exercised an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 570,000 shares of the company's common stock, in connection with its public offering that priced on January 19, 2007.
Including the over-allotment shares being purchased, the offering will total 4,370,000 shares at a public price of $27.29 per share, resulting in expected net proceeds to the firm of around $110.9 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint book-running managers for the offering, with Banc of America and Natexis Bleichroeder as co-managers.
