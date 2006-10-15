UPDATE:Pfizer to acquire vaccine maker PowderMed

Global pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer says it has entered into an agreement to acquire PowderMed, a privately-held UK firm specializing in the emerging science of DNA-based vaccines.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is believed to have cost Pfizer $400.0 million, to acquire the vaccine company, which made a loss of L10.0 million ($18.6 million) for 2005. PowderMed is a spin-off of US biotechnology group Chiron, for which Novartis paid around $3.0 billion last year to acquire the 56% it did not already own (Marketletter April 10, 2005).
The US giant explains that PowderMed has developed a unique and proprietary technology to deliver DNA directly to the cells of the body's immune system and is advancing a promising pipeline of proprietary vaccine candidates for influenza and chronic viral diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze