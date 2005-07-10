UPDATE: Pfizer withdraws support for Altana's lung drug Daxas on mediocre trial results

German drugmaker Altana and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration on the development of the former's lung disease candidate Daxas (roflumilast), after clinical trial results shed doubt on the agent's effectiveness and potential superiority over currently-marketed traditional therapies.
As a result, Altana will take on sole responsibility for the development of the drug, including ongoing clinical studies, and the firm maintains that it is still committed to the product. But the news, which broke after trading on June 30, pushed its shares, trading on Germany's Frankfurt DAX Index, down almost 15% to 40.26 euros on July 1, reflecting investors' long-term fears over Daxas' future and, more imminently, the consequent substantial increase to R&D expenses.
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