UPDATE: Promising new combination therapies for HIV discussed at 14th CROI

The 14th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, co-sponsored by the US Foundation for Retrovirology and Human Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was dominated by clinical research presentations from some of the world's largest drug and biotechnology firms.
Pfizer's maraviroc impresses
In a keynote address, USA-based drug giant Pfizer reported data from a trial of its antiviral drug maraviroc indicating that nearly double the number of HIV-infected patients receiving it in combination with optimized background treatment achieved undetectable levels of virus, compared with those treated with OBT alone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze