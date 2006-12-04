UPDATE: Protherics buys Roche's Digitalis Antidote

UK-based biopharmaceutical firm Protherics says that it has received marketing rights to Digitalis Antidote, a treatment for digitalis poisoning, from Swiss drug major Roche for a small undisclosed cash consideration. The company added that the deal is part of an overall agreement between the two firms that will seek to replace the agent with Protherics' own DigiFab product from early 2007.
The UK group explained that DigiFab is composed of purified antibody fragments derived from the blood of healthy sheep, which have been immunized with a digoxin analog. It went on to say that the product is available in a 40mg dose that is capable of binding approximately 0.5mg of the toxin.
Protherics said that it would work with Roche to facilitate the smooth market transition from its drug, which is currently approved in France, Germany and Switzerland, to DigiFab which holds US Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of digoxin toxicity or overdose. The Brentwood-headquartered company said that European marketing authorization for DigiFab would be sought, with the aim of making it available, through its licensee in the region, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, early next year.
