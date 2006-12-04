Friday 22 November 2024

UPDATE: Protherics buys Roche's Digitalis Antidote

4 December 2006

UK-based biopharmaceutical firm Protherics says that it has received marketing rights to Digitalis Antidote, a treatment for digitalis poisoning, from Swiss drug major Roche for a small undisclosed cash consideration. The company added that the deal is part of an overall agreement between the two firms that will seek to replace the agent with Protherics' own DigiFab product from early 2007.

The UK group explained that DigiFab is composed of purified antibody fragments derived from the blood of healthy sheep, which have been immunized with a digoxin analog. It went on to say that the product is available in a 40mg dose that is capable of binding approximately 0.5mg of the toxin.

Protherics said that it would work with Roche to facilitate the smooth market transition from its drug, which is currently approved in France, Germany and Switzerland, to DigiFab which holds US Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of digoxin toxicity or overdose. The Brentwood-headquartered company said that European marketing authorization for DigiFab would be sought, with the aim of making it available, through its licensee in the region, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, early next year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze