Update: Roche cancer drugs backed by CPMP

The European Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products hasrecommended approval of Roche's oral anticancer drug Xeloda (capecitabine) as a monotherapy for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer after failure of intensive chemotherapy, and in combination with Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) after failure of anthracycline treatment.
The CPMP opinion was based on a study which demonstrated that Xeloda/Taxotere is the only combination chemotherapy to show a significant survival advantage (of three months) in patients with metastatic breast cancer, compared to a standard treatment of Taxotere monotherapy. Combination therapy also showed a superior tumor shrinkage and tumor growth prevention, compared to monotherapy. The Xeloda/Taxotere combination has already been approved in the USA.
Xeloda/Eloxatin in colorectal cancer
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze