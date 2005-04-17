UPDATE: Roche's Rituxan shows improvement in RA

As reported briefly last week, Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab) Roche, Genentech and Biogen Idec's drug for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, has demonstrated that it significantly ameliorates the condition of rheumatoid arthritis patients who have failed prior treatment with at least one disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug.
The results of a 520-patient Phase III clinical trial, dubbed REFLEX (Randomized Evaluation of Long-term Efficacy of Rituximab), showed that the drug met its primary endpoint of a greater proportion of Rituxan-treated subjects achieving an American College of Rheumatology 20 response at week 24 compared with placebo and methotrexate. Patients were randomized to receive either Rituxan (1,000mg intravenous on days one and 15) or placebo. All participants were given a stable dose of methotrexate and a two-week course of corticosteroids.
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