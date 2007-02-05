Update: Rumors say Sanofi to merge with B-MS

With the vital patent appeal trial in the USA over drug major Sanofi-Aventis of France and the USA's Bristol-Myers Squibb's co-marketed blockbuster blood-thinning drug Plavix (clopidogrel) ongoing, speculation has been rife about a merger between the two companies.
It started with the French financial newsletter La Lettre de l'Expansion saying that the two had signed a preliminary agreement to merge back in September 2006. Both firms have declined to comment, although the UK Financial Times' French sister paper, Les Echos, says that several finance industry executives confirmed that, while nothing had been settled, they "have agreed to study whether a deal would be worthwhile."
US Plavix appeal may be critical
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze