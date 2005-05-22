UPDATE: Sanofi-Aventis reports forecast-beating earnings, 1st-qtr sales up 11.9%

Coming in line with most drug analysts' expectations, France's Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third-largest drugmaker, has posted strong first-quarter 2005 results with turnover of 6.42 billion euros ($8.23 billion), up 8.4% or 11.9% higher on a comparable basis, which is ahead of the world pharmaceutical market's growth, the firm said.
Moreover, the pharmaceutical business' revenues were 6.06 billion euros, a rise of 12.1%, and giving the firm a 5.45% share of the world drug market. Developed sales (ie, including those by marketing partners) were 7.07 billion euros, 11.7% higher than in the like, year-earlier quarter on a comparable basis.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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