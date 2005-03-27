UPDATE: Schering AG delays cancer drug PTK/ZK

German drugmaker Schering AG and Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis say that positive results from a Phase III trial of PTK/ZC, under evaluation for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, have pushed back the expected regulatory filing date to early-2000, from the anticipated late-2005. Although analysis of progression-free survival in the CONFIRM-1 (Colorectal Oral Novel therapy for the Inhibition of Angiogenesis and Retarding Metastases in First-line) trial did not achieve statistical significance, a separate pre-planned analysis of PFS, as assessed by the investigators, did. The news sent Schering's share price tumbling 15%, while Novartis dipped 0.9%.
Based on a review of data from CONFIRM-1, an independent data monitoring board recommended the program to continue to allow analysis of overall survival endpoints, expected in the second half of 2006. An interim analysis of a second Phase III study, CONFIRM-2, comparing the agent to chemotherapy alone, is planned in mid-2005.
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