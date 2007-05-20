UPDATE: UK is "worst country in Europe" for some cancers, the NICE receives most blame

An international study of patient access to cancer drugs has found that the UK is in the lowest category of 25 countries, which were measured on the uptake of 67 treatments. The study by the Karolinska Institute and the Stockholm School of Economics, both Sweden-based, found that the overall performance was best in Austria, France, Switzerland and the USA.
In Europe, the highest survival rates for cancer after five years was 71% for women and 53% for men in France. By contrast, the corresponding figures for the UK were 53% for women and 43% for men.
UK ranks with Poland among worst countries
