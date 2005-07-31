UPDATE: UK NICE fast-track of Herceptin welcomed

The UK government's decision to make an early referral of Genentech's Herceptin (trastuzumab), used in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer, to the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence in advance of its 12th-wave work program, has been welcomed by patient groups.
Derryn Borley, head of cancer support services at charity CancerBACUP, said Herceptin is one of several treatments which were listed in CancerBACUP's Dossier of Delay in May, adding: "it's important that the entire system of assessing cancer treatments is speeded up, from licensing to NICE guidance for use in the National Health Service."
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