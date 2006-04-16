UPDATE: UK Parexel drug-trial: no contamination, no dosage errors, animal testing rules may change

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulation Agency's (MHRA) interim report into the clinical trial at Northwick Park Hospial, in London, which left six people fighting for their lives (Marketletters passim), found that there was no contaminaton of the drug samples being tested, that the dosage and other protocols were observed. The conclusion at this time is that the drug itself caused the adverse reaction, despite no significant evidence being found in earlier animal testing.
Expert committee to advise MHRA
The MHRA is to set up a panel of experts to advise on tests for monoclonal antibodies, of which TGN1412, the drug at the center of the incident, is an example. The Associa-tion of the British Pharmaceutical Industry welcomed the proposals and has "offered to nominate industry experts to work in partnership with the MHRA."
