UPDATE: US Senate confirms FDA Commissioner by 80-11

The Acting Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration has finally been confirmed on a permanent basis, following an 80-11 vote in the US Senate. The move to appoint Andrew von Eschenbach brings to an end over a year of uncertainty for the agency's leadership (Marketletters passim), at a time when the FDA is preparing for a round of intense scrutiny from the new Democratic majority in Congress, which is due to take over in the new year.
The Biotechnology Industry Organization "applauded" the Senate's Majority Leader Bill Frist (Republican, Tennessee), who is leaving the Senate when the new session begins, and his colleagues for confirming Dr von Eschenbach. Jim Greenwood, the BIO's president, said that his trade association "looks forward" to working with the FDA chief on a longer-term basis.
"Dr von Eschenbach's experience as a urologic surgeon and oncologist and his leadership as Director of the National Cancer Institute afford him unique insights into the critical need to advance new treatments for patients with life-threatening illnesses," Mr Greenwood said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze