UPDATE: US Surgeon-General warns over Canadian prescription drug imports

Any legislation to permit the importation of foreign prescription drugs into the USA should only be done in a way that provides the statutory authority and substantial resources needed to effectively regulate such imports and, most importantly, protect the public health by providing the same level of safety assurances available for drugs sold in the USA, the Department of Health and Human Services' Task Force on Drug Importation has concluded, in its long-awaited report on the issue.
The current system of drug regulation in the USA has been very effective in protecting public safety but is facing new threats, according to the report by the Task Force, which is headed by US Surgeon General Richard Carmona. It should be modified only with great care to ensure continued high standards of safety and effectiveness in the US drug supply, it adds.
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