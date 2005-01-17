UPDATE: World drugmakers groups' joint undertaking on clinical trial disclosures

Four groups representing the worldwide innovative pharmaceutical industry have published a Joint Position on the Disclosure of Clinical Trial Information via Clinical Trial Registers and Databases.
In the statement, which was reportedly finalized just the evening before publication on January 6, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, the Japanese Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America say they are "committed to increasing the transparency of the clinical trials our member companies sponsor."
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