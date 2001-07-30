Updated story: Glivec nears EU market after CPMP backing

The European Medicines Evaluation Agency's Committee for ProprietaryMedicinal Products has given Novartis a positive opinion for its Glivec (imatinib mesylate; known as Gleevec in the USA) for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome (bcr-abl)-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase after interferon-alfa therapy had failed, as well as those in accelerated phase or blast crisis.
The CPMP's review of Novartis' application for Glivec was based on previous Phase I and Phase II data from a ,1000-patient global clinical trials program, in which near-complete, durable hematologic and cytogenetic reponses were observed. Updated data from this program have shown that Glivec is associated with a 91% hematologic response, with 52% of treated patients seeing a 50% or more disappearance of the bcr-abl chromosome in bone marrow. 69% of patients in accelerated phase had hematologic reponses lasting at least four weeks, while the corresponding rate for blast-crisis patients was 29%. Importantly, approximately 70% of accelerated-phase patients remain free of disease progression at one year, with 65% of blast-crisis patients sustaining their response out to six months. These latter findings are crucial, in the face of concerns that Glivec's effects could be short-lived (Marketletter July 2).
Novartis gained orphan drug status for Glivec earlier this year in the USA, European Union and Japan, and the drug has already been registered in more than 10 countries, firstly in the USA and then followed by Switzerland, Argentina, Guatemala, Jordan, Korea, Mexico, Peru and Syria (Marketletters passim).
