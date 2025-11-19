Upjohn And Gensia Revamp Oncolytics Deal

Upjohn, Gensia Inc and Upjohn's Australian subsidiary, Delta West, have agreed to restructure an earlier alliance to develop, manufacture and market multi-source oncolytic drug products.

Under the revamped agreement, and subject to the awaited approval of the Upjohn board, Upjohn will make a payment to Gensia of $50 million. Further to this, the USA marketing rights for the oncolytic drugs doxorubicin, etoposide and cisplatin will be redefined on a basis which will allow Gensia to continue or to start marketing the products in the USA on agreed terms through its subsidiary Gensia Laboratories.

Gensia expects company third-quarter 1995 sales to fall 17% to $15.5 million due to a decline in contract manufacturing and lower sales of etoposide and dobutamine injections in the light of increased generics competition. The company believes fourth-quarter 1995 sales will improve as a result of increased contract manufacturing orders and sales of doxorubicin injection, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter.