Upjohn Begins Merger Proxy Mailing

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the Form S-4 registration document filed by Pharmacia & Upjohn, the resulting company of the merger between Sweden's Pharmacia and The Upjohn Company of the USA. Mailing of the proxy statement to Upjohn shareholders was due on September 18, which is also the record date.

Upjohn says it will hold a special meeting of Upjohn shareholders on October 18 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo to consider adoption of the agreement providing for merger of the two companies.

Pharmacia will not hold a shareholders' meeting to approve the merger, but will instead conduct an offer for Pharmacia shareholders to exchange their current shares for shares in Pharmacia & Upjohn, on a one-for-one basis.