Upjohn Deal with Molecular Geriatrics For Alzheimer's Drugs

Upjohn has announced that it has acquired rights to a technology which may assist in the discovery and development of new treatments for Alzheimer's disease. The technology consists of an assay that detects a group of abnormal proteins called Alzheimer's disease-associated protein (ADAP). Terms were not disclosed.

An excess of ADAP in the brain has been linked to the development of Alzheimer's, notes Upjohn. The ADAP technology, which is licensed from Molecular Geriatrics Corp of Illinois in the USA, will be used to screen compounds that Upjohn is evaluating for treating the disease. In the USA alone, about four million people suffer from Alzheimer's.

In addition to the ADAP technology, Upjohn has acquired rights to use a diagnostic test that MGC is developing to screen for Alzheimer's, as well as exclusive rights to antidementia compounds discovered by MGC.