Upjohn First Quarter Predictions

- The Upjohn Company has reported that its first quarter 1995 earnings will be positively affected by the termination of an unnamed product co-marketing alliance, which will add 15 cents to the company's first quarter primary earnings per share. Current estimates for EPS, says the company, range from 63 cents to 70 cents. The results are expected to be published in mid-April.
