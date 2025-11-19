UPJOHN OUTLINES STRATEGIC DIRECTIONS

The Upjohn Company, which has been touted as a takeover candidate from time to time, and more recently rumored as an acquisition target for fellow US drugmaker Pfizer, sees the challenges facing the company - and the entire pharmaceutical industry - as daunting, but not insurmountable.

Writing in the company's annual report for 1993, its new chairman and chief executive, John Zabriskie (who took over the running of Upjohn on January 3 following the death of Theodore Cooper), says the changing market forces at home and abroad, recent US legislation, patent expirations on key products and concern over the impact of health care reform have eroded the pharmaceutical industry's strong economic position.

During the two-year period ending December 1993, the top 12 US pharmaceutical companies tracked by the Standard & Poor's Drug Index lost more than $80 billion of their stock market value, he adds, but "despite the impact of these forces and uncertainties on our stock price, we remain committed to providing a steady flow of income to our shareholders and ....Upjohn will continue to meet today's needs and tomorrow's challenges."