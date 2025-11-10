Upjohn: oxazolidinone

- Oxazolidinone compounds, a new class of antibiotics under investigation by Upjohn, have shown activity against a range of drug-resistant pathogens, according to in vitro and animal data presented at ICAAC. A total of 25 studies of the compounds were presented at the meeting, revealing the agents' activity against many Gram-positive organisms (including drug resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae, staphylococci and enterococci). In addition, early Phase I data on the lead compound suggest that, as with other antibiotics, the most common side effects are gastrointestinal. One or two lead compounds could be in Phase II trials by 1996.