Upjohn: oxazolidinone

- Oxazolidinone compounds, a new class of antibiotics under investigation by Upjohn, have shown activity against a range of drug-resistant pathogens, according to in vitro and animal data presented at ICAAC. A total of 25 studies of the compounds were presented at the meeting, revealing the agents' activity against many Gram-positive organisms (including drug resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae, staphylococci and enterococci). In addition, early Phase I data on the lead compound suggest that, as with other antibiotics, the most common side effects are gastrointestinal. One or two lead compounds could be in Phase II trials by 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze