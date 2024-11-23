Upjohn shareholders approve Pharmacia merger

- Upjohn shareholders on October 17 approved the planned merger with Swedish drugmaker Pharmacia. However, news of Pharmacia shareholders' decision is still pending. Their decision had to be made by October 20, but final counting to determine there had been a minimum of 90% acceptance (which is required under Swedish law; Marketletter October 9) is not scheduled until November 3.
