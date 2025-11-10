Upjohn suing AHP for infringment on Provera

- Upjohn has said that it is suing American Home Products for infringing its trademark on Provera (progesterone), a preventative treatment for uterine cancer in postmenopausal women. The name and promotional activities relating to AHP's new product Prempro (conjugated estrogens and medroxyprogesterone acetate) could lead people into believing that it contained Provera, contests the company.
