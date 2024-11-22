UPJOHN UPDATES ON R&D PROGRESS

As the 1990s progress, US pharmaceutical company Upjohn faces a situation where several of its high-earning products will come to the end of their US patent protection, its annual report notes. For example, patents for the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Ansaid (flurbiprofen) and the central nervous system drugs Xanax (alprazolam) and Halcion (triazolam) expire next year, and those for the antidiabetic Micronase (glyburide) expire in 1994.
The company will have to look towards line extensions and replacements in the product pipeline to cushion the blow. Working towards this end, Upjohn reinvested 14% of 1991 consolidated sales, or $491 million, in product research and development.
Halcion Problems Discussing the implications of the recent bad press surrounding the hypnotic Halcion, the report notes that although sales of this product dropped by 23% in the fourth quarter of 1991, Upjohn is concentrating on products in other therapeutic areas, such as the antibiotic cefpodoxime, as revenue replacers. In most European countries, preliminary recommendations for new labelling and packaging have been adopted, but the higher strengths of Halcion have been banned in some countries, and it has been completely banned in a few others. Upjohn is appealing several of these suspensions.
