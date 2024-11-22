Friday 22 November 2024

UPJOHN UPDATES ON R&D PROGRESS

12 April 1992

As the 1990s progress, US pharmaceutical company Upjohn faces a situation where several of its high-earning products will come to the end of their US patent protection, its annual report notes. For example, patents for the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Ansaid (flurbiprofen) and the central nervous system drugs Xanax (alprazolam) and Halcion (triazolam) expire next year, and those for the antidiabetic Micronase (glyburide) expire in 1994.

The company will have to look towards line extensions and replacements in the product pipeline to cushion the blow. Working towards this end, Upjohn reinvested 14% of 1991 consolidated sales, or $491 million, in product research and development.

Halcion Problems Discussing the implications of the recent bad press surrounding the hypnotic Halcion, the report notes that although sales of this product dropped by 23% in the fourth quarter of 1991, Upjohn is concentrating on products in other therapeutic areas, such as the antibiotic cefpodoxime, as revenue replacers. In most European countries, preliminary recommendations for new labelling and packaging have been adopted, but the higher strengths of Halcion have been banned in some countries, and it has been completely banned in a few others. Upjohn is appealing several of these suspensions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze