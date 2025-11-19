UPJOHN WINS HOUSTON HALCION CASE

A jury in Houston, Texas, USA, has returned a unanimous verdict in favor of Upjohn in a civil trial involving Upjohn's prescription hypnotic medication Halcion (triazolam). The jury found no liability on the part of Upjohn in a case involving allegations that Halcion had caused the plaintiff, Milton Williams, to become suicidal, homicidal and psychotic, requiring hospitalization in a psychiatric institution.
Ley Smith, Upjohn's president and chief operating officer, said that the company was pleased with the verdict. "It supports the company's long-held position that Halcion is safe and effective when it is used as recommended on the labeling," he said, adding that "this is a victory not only for the company itself, but for our employees, as well as the physicians who prescribe Halcion and the thousands of patients who benefit from it."
On January 18, 1988, Mr Williams was hospitalized at Houston International Hospital, a psychiatric hospital. He claims that for the three months preceding his hospitalization his behavior had become increasingly bizarre after taking Halcion. This behavior culminated in an attempt to take his own life and that of his spouse and required his hospitalization. He also contended that Upjohn withheld from physicians and the US Food and Drug Administration important information about Halcion's side effects, and that the company failed to warn physicians adequately about the risks of the product.
