UPSA TO CONSTUCT NEW PLANT

- French pharmaceutical company UPSA is to construct a production plant for the manufacture of aspirin, paracetamol and vitamin C in the Beijing area of China. An agreement has been signed between UPSA, local authorities and a Chinese partner, Tang Bros. The plant will go into operation in 1995. UPSA says it also hopes to set up modular units in China to produce perfusion solutions.
