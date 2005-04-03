Upstate gains right to sell anti-Zap-70 MAb

Atlanta, USA-based Serologicals Corp says that its wholly-owned affiliate, Upstate Group, has obtained the rights to sell the anti-ZAP-70 monoclonal antibody for use in the diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukemia from the University of California, USA.
"Anti-ZAP-70 was formerly only available for research use," said Ian Ratcliffe, Upstate's president. "Since the publication of the New England Journal of Medicine study [May 2003], we have had multiple customer inquiries about its diagnostic or therapeutic use in humans or animals. The recently-obtained rights will allow us to work more closely with diagnostic companies active in cell signaling."
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