Urch publishes report on orphan drugs in Europe

UK-based Urch Publishing has recently launched a wide-ranging report on the orphan drug sector in Europe, which provides an overview of this growing pharmaceutical market sector.

"In the four years since orphan drug legislation has been in place [in Europe], 204 projects have been granted orphan status by the European Medicines Agency," noted Steve Seget, the report's author, adding: "of these, 15 had received a successful marketing authorization by June 2004."