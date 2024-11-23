URUGUAY PATENT REFORM UPDATE

Uruguay is seeking to modernize its patent law, but there has been little progress in the past 12 months regarding plans to amend the current law. Proposals relating to pharmaceuticals have been left till last, in keeping with the request of the government-appointed commission of science and technology of the Chamber of Deputies.
Currently, a patent law with compulsory licensing is proposed. The national drug companies association, the ALN, believes this is unlikely to be accepted by the science and technology commission, and that the general consensus is that Uruguay should wait and see how other countries behave within the framework of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. The ALN also continues to reject the pressure being exerted by the USA on countries in Latin America, particularly its neighbor, Argentina, to adopt new patent legislation.
Uruguay's drug market totaled $189 million in 1993, up 5.6% on 1992. The rise is attributed mainly to US dollar value and not real growth from numbers of units sold.
