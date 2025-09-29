US 1995 Drug prices Rose 1.7%, Says IMS

1995 Drug prices Rose 1.7%, Says IMS
Pharmaceutical prices rose 1.7% across the board in 1995, according to IMS America's Class of Trade Database. Within the retail sector, drug prices increased 1.9%, with retail sales of brand-name drugs up 3.3% and prices of generic products falling 11.5%.
Prices of drugs to clinics rose 1.3%, while to hospitals they were up 0.3%, and to staff-model health maintenance organizations the increase was the highest of any group, at 4.9%, according to IMS.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze