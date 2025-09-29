US 1995 Drug prices Rose 1.7%, Says IMS

1995 Drug prices Rose 1.7%, Says IMS

Pharmaceutical prices rose 1.7% across the board in 1995, according to IMS America's Class of Trade Database. Within the retail sector, drug prices increased 1.9%, with retail sales of brand-name drugs up 3.3% and prices of generic products falling 11.5%.

Prices of drugs to clinics rose 1.3%, while to hospitals they were up 0.3%, and to staff-model health maintenance organizations the increase was the highest of any group, at 4.9%, according to IMS.