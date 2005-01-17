US 2003 health spend growth slowest in seven years, but bill still hit $1,700B

US health care spending in 2003 grew at its slowest pace in seven years, due largely to a pronounced deceleration in what public-sector programs paid for services, report Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services economists in the January/ February 2005 issue of Health Affairs.

Nevertheless, 2003's US health care bill rose 7.7% to $1,700 billion, or $5,670 per person, a lower rate of rise than in 2002 but still faster than economic growth and employee compensation. The spending rise outpaced overall economic growth by nearly three percentage points, represented 15.3% of 2003's Gross Domestic Product and was faster than in 1993-2000, when growth was historically slow due the widespread implementation of managed care.