US 3rd Qrt Results: Strong Gains For Pfizer, Lilly

With the first of the US drugmakers' third quarter results now coming through, Eli Lilly saw continued strong performance from Prozac (fluoxetine), while Pfizer witnessed flat turnover for its leading product, Procardia XL (diltiazem).
Eli Lilly benefited particularly from the divestment of all its medical devices and diagnostics division subsidiaries (Hybritech, sold to Beckman Instruments) in the third quarter of 1995, which added $910.0 million to net income. Company chairman and chief executive Randall Tobias said these sell-offs will allow Lilly "to better focus our resources on becoming a global leader in the health care marketplace." Lilly adds that exchange rate comparisons contributed 1%, which balanced out a 1% decrease in global selling prices.
Worldwide pharmaceutical sales and services grew 8% to $1.51 billion for the quarter, led by strong turnover for Humatrope (somatropin), Permax (pergolide mesylate) and Prozac.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze