US 3rd Qrt Results: Strong Gains For Pfizer, Lilly

With the first of the US drugmakers' third quarter results now coming through, Eli Lilly saw continued strong performance from Prozac (fluoxetine), while Pfizer witnessed flat turnover for its leading product, Procardia XL (diltiazem).

Eli Lilly benefited particularly from the divestment of all its medical devices and diagnostics division subsidiaries (Hybritech, sold to Beckman Instruments) in the third quarter of 1995, which added $910.0 million to net income. Company chairman and chief executive Randall Tobias said these sell-offs will allow Lilly "to better focus our resources on becoming a global leader in the health care marketplace." Lilly adds that exchange rate comparisons contributed 1%, which balanced out a 1% decrease in global selling prices.

Worldwide pharmaceutical sales and services grew 8% to $1.51 billion for the quarter, led by strong turnover for Humatrope (somatropin), Permax (pergolide mesylate) and Prozac.