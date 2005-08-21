US 52-firm coalition recruit three PBMs for "transparent" pharma purchasing

The US HR Policy Association's Pharmaceutical Purchasing Coalition says it has recruited three major corporate pharmacy benefit managers - Aetna Pharmacy Management, MedImpact Healthcare Systems and Walgreens Health Initiatives - to certify that they meet new principles outlined in its Transparency in Pharmaceutical Purchasing Solutions platform.
The TIPPS requires full commitment to an "extraordinarily high" set of transparency requirements in the way pharmacy benefits are purchased by large firms and administered on behalf of their employees and dependents, says the Coalition, adding that preliminary estimates show its members could collectively save up to 9% of drug costs using the participating vendors while also propelling the market toward transparency.
Members' Rx costs over $3.7B in 2003
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
