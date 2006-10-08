US academics worried by fall in pharma funds

After decades of steady increases, drug industry contributions to US academic R&D have started to decline, according to a report published by the National Science Foundation. Among the possible explanations are intellectual property sharing and the availability of growing scientific expertise at lower cost in other countries. Recent high-profile reports of US hospitals and medical schools refusing to accept gifts (Marketletter February 6) from drug firms were not put forward as an explanation, although the negative publicity generated by claims of "buying influence" are unlikely to have been helpful.
Rich Chapas, director of industrial collaboration at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, said: "the attitude towards intellectual property has put up some hurdles."
The NSF study found that academic R&D funding from all industry sources was 4.9% in 2004, down from 7.4% in 1999. Alan Rapoport, the senior analyst on the NSF's science and engineering indicators program, said that, in cash terms, the peak for industry funding came in 2001 at $2.2 billion. However, the study period coincides with an economic downturn in the USA that was caused in part by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
