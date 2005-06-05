US accelerated review process "is broken"

US Democratic Representative Edward Markey is planning to introduce legislation this month to fine pharmaceutical manufacturers if delays in drug trials mean health risks are not publicized and patients are hurt as a result.
Rep Markey has conducted a review of 91 clinical trials which drugmakers have pledged to conduct since 1992, when the Food and drug Administration accelerated drug review procedure was introduced. He says he has found that 42 of the studies are still unfinished and 21 have not yet begun, while 18 are on or ahead of schedule.
