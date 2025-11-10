Monday 10 November 2025

US Acquisiton Hits Profitability At Israel's Agis

21 May 1995

Total revenue reached NIS 330 million ($109 million) during 1994 at Israeli drugmaker Agis Industries, a real increase of 17.7%. Sales, excluding Clay Park Inc in the USA, 70% of which was acquired in October 1994, reached NIS 293 million ($97.4 million), a real rise of 4.6% over 1993. Sales in the last quarter of 1994 totalled NIS 118.5 million (31.5% from Clay Park), a rise of 61% compared with the parallel period of 1993 (and 10% more if Clay Park is excluded).

Gross profit was NIS 11.9 million (or NIS 95.5 million in 1993), and without Clay Park this figure was NIS 102.3 million, a real increase of 7.1%. 1994 operating profit was NIS 47.9 million, compared with NIS 41.7 million in 1993; without Clay Park, operating profit was NIS 45.1 million, a real rise of 8.1%.

A major change in 1994 was in financing expenditure - NIS 12.3 million compared to financing income of NIS 4 million during 1993; in the last quarter it was NIS 8.3 million expenditure versus NIS 2.1 million income. This turnaround was caused by a number of factors, including the acquisition of Clay Park, a worsening debt situation at the General Sick Fund (which owed Agis NIS 80.4 million at end-1994) and investment losses. Pretax profit reached NIS 33.1 million in 1994 (NIS 45.8 million in 1993), a real loss of 27.6%. Net profit before a special item was NIS 21.2 million, a real decline of 39.3%, the firm reports.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze