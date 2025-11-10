US Acquisiton Hits Profitability At Israel's Agis

Total revenue reached NIS 330 million ($109 million) during 1994 at Israeli drugmaker Agis Industries, a real increase of 17.7%. Sales, excluding Clay Park Inc in the USA, 70% of which was acquired in October 1994, reached NIS 293 million ($97.4 million), a real rise of 4.6% over 1993. Sales in the last quarter of 1994 totalled NIS 118.5 million (31.5% from Clay Park), a rise of 61% compared with the parallel period of 1993 (and 10% more if Clay Park is excluded).

Gross profit was NIS 11.9 million (or NIS 95.5 million in 1993), and without Clay Park this figure was NIS 102.3 million, a real increase of 7.1%. 1994 operating profit was NIS 47.9 million, compared with NIS 41.7 million in 1993; without Clay Park, operating profit was NIS 45.1 million, a real rise of 8.1%.

A major change in 1994 was in financing expenditure - NIS 12.3 million compared to financing income of NIS 4 million during 1993; in the last quarter it was NIS 8.3 million expenditure versus NIS 2.1 million income. This turnaround was caused by a number of factors, including the acquisition of Clay Park, a worsening debt situation at the General Sick Fund (which owed Agis NIS 80.4 million at end-1994) and investment losses. Pretax profit reached NIS 33.1 million in 1994 (NIS 45.8 million in 1993), a real loss of 27.6%. Net profit before a special item was NIS 21.2 million, a real decline of 39.3%, the firm reports.