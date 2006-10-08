US AHIP estimates 3M "Donut hole" victims

America's Health Insurance Plans, the trade association for medical insurers, has released figures indicating that three million people enrolled under the Medicare Part D prescription drug program will reach the benefit's coverage gap this year.

Known as the "Donut hole," the coverage gap applies to basic prescription drug plans under the Part D scheme for annual payments between $2,250 and $5,100.

AHIP figures based on health insurance plan returns and forecasted expenditure suggest that about 10% of Medicare prescription drug beneficiaries (and those on equivalent programs such federal employees or ex-armed services personnel) have reached the Donut hole already.