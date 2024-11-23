US AIDS Care Bill Passes House

The US House has voted to renew the Ryan White Act, which funnels millions of dollars to state and local governments to care for those with AIDS and HIV. The bill should also win Senate approval.

For this financial year, the bill authorizes $391.7 million for emergency help to the hardest-hit cities, $206.8 million in grants to states, $59.6 million for early intervention programs and $29 million for the care of infected women and children.