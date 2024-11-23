US AIDS Grants To Change Direction

- The US Government has begun a $25 million expanded program for alternative AIDS treatments. US National Institute of Health officials have said that more money and applications for grants will be approved next year under an expanded program. Commenting on the proposed allocations, Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the additional money will be focused on therapies targeted at boosting the immune system and genetic-based therapies.
