US AIDS Group Proposes Drugs Plan

The US National Task Force on AIDS Drug Development has told the Administration that pharmaceutical manufacturers expect to see so little in the way of profits from any new AIDS treatments which they develop, that they are speedily abandoning such work, and it has called for a system of incentives for companies working in this field.
Not only are small firms taking this decision, says Peter Stanley of the Treatment Act Group, quoted in the New York Times, but also the majors "simply are dropping AIDS when they do economic calculations of what research to pursue." The result, according to the task force's year-long study into how to speed development of these drugs, is that the research pipeline is mostly empty, except for protease inhibitors.
Recommendations sent to the Administration by the panel include:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze