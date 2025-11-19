US AIDS Group Proposes Drugs Plan

The US National Task Force on AIDS Drug Development has told the Administration that pharmaceutical manufacturers expect to see so little in the way of profits from any new AIDS treatments which they develop, that they are speedily abandoning such work, and it has called for a system of incentives for companies working in this field.

Not only are small firms taking this decision, says Peter Stanley of the Treatment Act Group, quoted in the New York Times, but also the majors "simply are dropping AIDS when they do economic calculations of what research to pursue." The result, according to the task force's year-long study into how to speed development of these drugs, is that the research pipeline is mostly empty, except for protease inhibitors.

Recommendations sent to the Administration by the panel include: