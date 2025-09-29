Monday 29 September 2025

US And Japanese Firms Hold Most DNA Sequences

14 April 1996

Pharmaceutical companies from the USA and Japan hold by far the most ownership of human DNA sequences, according to a survey published in Nature magazine (April 4). The study found that between 1981 and 1995 a total of 1,175 patents for human DNA sequences were granted worldwide, with ownership overwhelmingly dominated by the private sector.

There are 213 firms involved in ownership of over 75% of patents granted, and almost half of these are Japanese companies, with the remainder being held by firms from the USA and the rest of the world. Only 17% of patents granted have gone to public institutions, most of them located in the USA.

Patent Ownership Country of origin Number of patents -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Takeda Japan 63 Genentech USA 41 Immunex USA 23 Teijin Japan 23 Hoffmann-La Roche Europe 18 Ciba-Geigy Europe 16 Suntory Japan 18 Sumitomo Japan 16 Cetus USA 16 Eli Lilly USA 15 Shionogi Japan 15 Asahi Japan 15 Green Cross Japan 15 --------------------------------------------------------------------------

