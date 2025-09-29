US And Japanese Firms Hold Most DNA Sequences

Pharmaceutical companies from the USA and Japan hold by far the most ownership of human DNA sequences, according to a survey published in Nature magazine (April 4). The study found that between 1981 and 1995 a total of 1,175 patents for human DNA sequences were granted worldwide, with ownership overwhelmingly dominated by the private sector.

There are 213 firms involved in ownership of over 75% of patents granted, and almost half of these are Japanese companies, with the remainder being held by firms from the USA and the rest of the world. Only 17% of patents granted have gone to public institutions, most of them located in the USA.

Patent Ownership Country of origin Number of patents -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Takeda Japan 63 Genentech USA 41 Immunex USA 23 Teijin Japan 23 Hoffmann-La Roche Europe 18 Ciba-Geigy Europe 16 Suntory Japan 18 Sumitomo Japan 16 Cetus USA 16 Eli Lilly USA 15 Shionogi Japan 15 Asahi Japan 15 Green Cross Japan 15 --------------------------------------------------------------------------