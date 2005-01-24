US ANDA filings "buy time for branded drugs"

The 180-day period of market exclusivity granted by the US Food and Drug Administration to the first generic drugmaker to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application buys time for branded drugs soon to go off-patent, according to a new report from pharmaceutical intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information.

The FDA has recently accepted for review Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' ANDA with a Paragraph IV certification for sumatriptan succinate injection (Marketletter January 17), a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Imitrex injection used to treated migraines. As the first firm to file an ANDA, Spectrum believes it is entitled to 180-day exclusivity outlined in the Hatch-Waxman Act, notes the report.