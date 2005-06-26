US anti-flu Rx stockpile "totally inadequate"

The USA does not have nearly enough antiviral drugs on hand to fight a coming influenza pandemic, the Infectious Diseases Society of America has warned. "When the next pandemic hits, antivirals will be our only defense for at least the six to nine months it takes to make a new vaccine but, right now, if Asia's bird flu or another strain turns into a pandemic, we'll be caught nearly empty-handed," said IDSA president Walter Stamm.
Currently, the Department of Health and Human Services has just 2.3 million treatment courses of antiviral drugs available. This, Dr Stamm has written this month to HHS Secretary Michael Leavitt, is "totally inadequate and unlikely to provide any meaningful benefit." The HHS should have available at least 52-84 million courses to treat those who become sick with flu, and at least another 15-40 million courses would be needed to provide preventive treatment to even a small set of essential health care workers and emergency responders, he adds.
1918's flu pandemic killed up to 50 million people globally and overwhelmed public health systems. Less severe pandemics occurred in 1957 and 1968 and it is widely felt that the next one is just a matter of time, with the H5N1 bird flu strain spreading in Asia looking a likely candidate. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes even a "mild" flu pandemic could kill 100,000-250,000 if the USA is not prepared but, says the IDSA, government officials are cool to the idea of stockpiling antivirals as, they say, studies have not been done to determine if the drugs can cut numbers of deaths from pandemic flu strains.
