US antitrust OK for Allergan's acquisition of Inamed

California, USA-based Allergan says that the Federal Trade Commission has approved its proposed acquisition of Inamed Corp (Marketletter December 19, 2005). This was the final antitrust approval required for the deal.
Allergan now expects to complete its exchange offer for the outstanding shares of Inamed common stock immediately following 6.00 pm Eastern Time on March 10, the currently scheduled expiration time for the deal. Accordingly, Allergan encourages all Inamed stockholders who want to tender shares in the offer to do so by that time.
Under the terms of the deal, Allergan is offering to exchange for each outstanding share of Inamed common stock, either $84 in cash or 0.8498 of a share of Allergan common stock, at the election of the holder.
