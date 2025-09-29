US Appeals Court Backs WLF Moves Against FDA

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has upheld a District Court ruling directing US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler to appear for a deposition scheduled in connection with the Washington Legal Foundation's First Amendment litigation against the agency (Marketletters passim).

The WLF is challenging what it calls "the FDA's crackdown on the dissemination of truthful information regarding off-label uses of FDA-approved drugs and medical devices." The suit, now pending in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, argues that the FDA restrictions violate the First Amendment rights of both providers and recipients of such information. The appeals court declined to rule on the merits of Dr Kessler's appeal, and held that orders directing individuals to submit to depositions are not appealable, even when the orders are directed to high-level Executive Branch officials.

Dismisses Kessler's Reasons To Be Excused The decision comes after a seven-month legal battle over whether Dr Kessler should appear; he had filed a motion in April asking to be excused from the deposition because he is "a high-level government official who should not be subjected to the burdens associated with a deposition absent extraordinary circumstances." After several other legal maneuvers by Dr Kessler and the WLF, the appeals court noted that there are several hundred Executive Branch officials whose rank equals or exceeds Dr Kessler's, and to allow him to seek review of the deposition order would mean that almost any mid-to-high-level government employee would also be permitted such review. Allowing such pre-trial review would unduly disrupt trial court proceedings, the court said.